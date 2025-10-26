D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
|
26.10.2025 20:45:00
Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Plummeted This Week
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock got hit with big sell-offs over the last week of trading after the company announced financial restructuring moves. The quantum computing specialist's share price closed out the stretch down 14.8% despite a gain of 1.9% for the S&P 500 and a gain of 2.3% for the Nasdaq Composite.On Oct. 20, D-Wave announced that it was moving forward with the redemption of outstanding stock warrants -- a move that sent the company's share price tumbling. Despite a relatively large pullback over the last week of trading, the company's stock is still up roughly 289% this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
