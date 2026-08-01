EPAM Systems Aktie

EPAM Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JS9Q / ISIN: US29414B1044

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01.08.2026 21:09:26

Why EPAM Systems Stock Rocketed Higher This Week

Ending the month on an auspicious note, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) stock soared through the last week of July. With an analyst taking a more bullish stance on the software stock and the company reporting a new artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration, investors found plenty of reasons to pick up shares. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of EPAM Systems rose 17.5% from the end of trading on July 24 through the close of yesterday's market session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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