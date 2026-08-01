EPAM Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A1JS9Q / ISIN: US29414B1044
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01.08.2026 21:09:26
Why EPAM Systems Stock Rocketed Higher This Week
Ending the month on an auspicious note, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) stock soared through the last week of July. With an analyst taking a more bullish stance on the software stock and the company reporting a new artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration, investors found plenty of reasons to pick up shares. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of EPAM Systems rose 17.5% from the end of trading on July 24 through the close of yesterday's market session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu EPAM Systems Inc
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22.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: EPAM Systems legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: EPAM Systems legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: EPAM Systems präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: EPAM Systems zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: EPAM Systems vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)