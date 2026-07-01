Interactive Brokers Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQY6 / ISIN: US45841N1072
|
02.07.2026 01:09:50
Why Interactive Brokers Group Stockholders Won big on Wednesday
The stock of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) was a mid-week standout in the financial services sector. Shares of the securities trading facilitator closed on Wednesday more than 7% higher, thanks to a monthly update showing strong growth in certain aspects of its operations.For June, Interactive's daily average revenue trades (DARTs, widely considered a crucial metric for brokerages) rose by 53% year over year and 6% month over month to nearly 5.27 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!