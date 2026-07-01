Interactive Brokers Group Aktie

Interactive Brokers Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MQY6 / ISIN: US45841N1072

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02.07.2026 01:09:50

Why Interactive Brokers Group Stockholders Won big on Wednesday

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) was a mid-week standout in the financial services sector. Shares of the securities trading facilitator closed on Wednesday more than 7% higher, thanks to a monthly update showing strong growth in certain aspects of its operations.For June, Interactive's daily average revenue trades (DARTs, widely considered a crucial metric for brokerages) rose by 53% year over year and 6% month over month to nearly 5.27 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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