DRS Aktie
ISIN: US23331G1067
|
25.02.2026 01:22:40
Why Leonardo DRS Stock Trounced the Market Today
Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) was a defense sector stock of choice for many market participants on the second trading day of the week. The company's shares zoomed almost 15% higher on the back of a quarterly and annual earnings report that featured robust growth numbers. Leonardo DRS's fourth quarter saw the company earn $1.06 billion in revenue, up 8% year over year. Net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose at a higher pitch, increasing by 13% to $114 million, or $0.42 per share. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
