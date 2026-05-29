NetApp Aktie
WKN DE: A0NHKR / ISIN: US64110D1046
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29.05.2026 19:18:33
Why NetApp Stock Soared 35% Friday Morning
NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) investors are having a nice Friday. The massive-scale data storage specialist's stock jumped as much as 35.3% around 10:25 a.m. ET. The stock backed down a bit from that extreme gain, but was still up 26% at 12:45 p.m. ET. Yep, that's what a strong earnings report can do, especially when paired with bullish guidance targets.With this surge to more than $170 per share, NetApp's stock finally eclipsed a long-standing record price of $148.63, set in the fall of 2000.NetApp crushed analyst targets in fiscal Q4 2026. Earnings rose 26% year-over-year to $2.43 per diluted share. Revenue increased 13% to $1.95 billion. The consensus Street view had called for earnings near $2.27 per share on sales in the neighborhood of $1.87 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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