Why Nvidia Stock Popped This Week

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged this week, jumping as much as 14.6%, according to data supplied by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At 12:36 p.m. ET on Thursday, the stock was still up 8.5%.The catalysts that sent the semiconductor specialist higher were intriguing developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and a highly anticipated stock split.Nvidia took center stage at the Computex trade show in Taiwan this week, as CEO Jensen Huang delivered the keynote address. Multiple media accounts suggest that the chief executive was treated like a rock star, with throngs of fans cheering him on and photographers from the local media documenting his every move.