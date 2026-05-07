Rackspace Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A2QAH7 / ISIN: US7501021056
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07.05.2026 18:06:42
Why Rackspace Technology Stock Doubled This Morning
Shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) more than doubled on Thursday morning, peaking at a 103.5% gain near 10:50 a.m. ET. Goosed by a mixed earnings report with modest guidance, the cloud computing company's stock was up by 81.5% as of this writing, half an hour later.Wait -- I just called the report imperfect. Shouldn't Rackspace's stock be crashing today?The Q1 2026 earnings report really wasn't terribly inspiring. Revenues rose 2% year-over-year to $678 million, slightly ahead of Wall Street's $675 million consensus target. On the bottom line, adjusted net losses held firm at $0.06 per share. Your average analyst was hoping for a smaller loss of around $0.03 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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