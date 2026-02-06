ServiceNow Aktie

ServiceNow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021

06.02.2026 01:07:05

Why ServiceNow Tumbled by Almost 8% on Thursday

Few investors were willing to buy software stocks on Thursday, as the rout in such titles extended into that trading session. That, plus a severe analyst price target cut, put the hurt on ServiceNow's (NYSE: NOW) shares, pushing them down by nearly 8% on the day.With several famous tech companies unveiling plans to boost their spending on next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, software developers are hardly the flavor of the moment on the market. ServiceNow's stock in trade is enterprise software, and these days the mere association with software is enough for investors to shun a stock -- no matter how enthusiastically it's embraced AI, as in the case of ServiceNow. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
