SoFi Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2QPMG / ISIN: US83406F1021
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01.05.2026 18:55:03
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Slipping This Week
Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have slipped 11.2% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The online bank posted earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, but its guidance was reportedly below investor expectations. The stock is now in a 49% drawdown from all-time highs. Here's why SoFi stock slipped again this week, and whether investors should buy the dip on this fast-growing banking disruptor. Topline growth in the first quarter was rock-solid for SoFi, keeping up its multi-year trend of taking market share in the personal banking industry. The bank added $2.7 billion in the quarter, bringing total assets to $40 billion, and total customers grew 35% year-over-year to 14.7 million. Adjusted net revenue was up 38%. Across the board, some more fantastic growth for SoFi. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoFi Technologies
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: SoFi Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoFi Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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29.01.26
|Ausblick: SoFi Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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15.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoFi Technologies präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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12.12.25