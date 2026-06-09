SSR Mining Aktie
WKN DE: A2DVLE / ISIN: CA7847301032
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10.06.2026 01:58:24
Why SSR Mining Stock Got Knocked Today
Gold and silver are eternally attractive metals, but lately they haven't been ideal investments. On recent declines in the prices of the two, SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) -- which mines both metals -- saw its stock price decrease by more than 3% on Tuesday.The rout in precious metals started last Friday, just after the federal government's Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest monthly employment report. The striking feature of this digest was the 172,000 new jobs created in May, far higher than the consensus estimate of 80,000. Immediately, and understandably, this led to widespread speculation that the Federal Reserve is more likely to raise than cut interest rates in the near future. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SSR Mining Inc Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: SSR Mining verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SSR Mining stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: SSR Mining legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: SSR Mining legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.02.26