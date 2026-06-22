Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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22.06.2026 19:14:17
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock is surging today thanks to bullish analyst coverage. The company's share price had risen 15.3% as of 1:10 p.m. ET amid the backdrop of a 0.4% decline for the S&P 500 and a 1.2% drop for the Nasdaq Composite. GF Securities published a new note on Supermicro before the market opened this morning, raising its rating on the stock from hold to buy. With today's big pop, the stock is now up roughly 21% across this year's trading. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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