23.10.2024 10:15:00
Will Amazon Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2025?
Ten years ago, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was worth $140 billion. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, was more than twice as valuable, with a market cap of $355 billion.Both of these tech stocks soared over the past decade. Amazon's stock rallied 1,140% and boosted its market cap to $1.98 trillion. Alphabet's stock advanced 525% and drove its market cap to $2.02 trillion. Let's look back and see how Amazon caught up to Alphabet -- and if it can pull ahead and become the more valuable "Magnificent Seven" stock by 2025.
