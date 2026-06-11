Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.06.2026 16:05:00
Will the SpaceX IPO Pop Tomorrow? Here's Why That Is The Wrong Question Investors Should Ask.
Tomorrow, June 12, SpaceX will debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange with the ticker symbol SPCX. It will be the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever, aiming to raise $75 billion for the company.All eyes will be on the stock when it hits the markets, and it could pop more than $5 trillion, according to analyst Jim Cramer, if underwriters release too few shares, causing demand to explode.But that's a one-day event. The only people it's relevant to are those who don't have trading restrictions and got in at a much lower price. Those insiders stand to make a lot of money from the IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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