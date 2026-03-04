Wix.com Aktie
WKN DE: A1W7AU / ISIN: IL0011301780
|
04.03.2026 07:47:17
Wix.com Posts Loss In Q4
(RTTNews) - Wix.com (WIX) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $40.23 million compared to profit of $48.02 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $0.73 compared to profit of $0.80. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was $111.3 million, or $1.81 per share.
For the fourth quarter, revenues were $524.3 million, up from $460.5 million in the same period of 2024. Total ARR was $1.836 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, up 14%.
For 2026, Wix.com expects both bookings and revenue for the consolidated business to grow at mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis. For the first quarter, the company expects revenue for the consolidated business to grow at a mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis.
At last close, Wix.com shares were trading at $74.36, up 2.48%.
