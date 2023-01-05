Xumo Enterprise Unveils Expanded Suite of Solutions for Building, Managing and Monetizing Fast Channels and Services

Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of the new streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter, provides the industry with tools and services to make free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) more accessible. Today, it announced a new suite of software and technology solutions providing content owners, advertisers, and streaming platforms more ways to program, manage and monetize a customized streaming solution that can scale up or down to meet their unique needs and business goals.

"As more streamers look to supplement their subscription services with free programming, FAST services are becoming an increasingly popular way for content owners and advertisers to reach new viewers,” said Stefan Van Engen, Vice President of Content Acquisition and Programming, Xumo. "Since 2016 we have powered many of the leading FAST channels and services globally, and today’s announcement provides the growing industry with even more tools to maximize an existing FAST offering or create a new one.”

As part of the new solution suite, Xumo Enterprise is now offering content owners the ability to manage their own FAST channels within its reimagined content management system (CMS) designed to make channel management for the emerging FAST business simple and intuitive. The PGA TOUR is the first content partner to utilize Xumo Enterprise’s CMS to manage its FAST channel across available platforms. Capabilities of the CMS include building a programming schedule, managing ad loads, and gaining viewing and engagement insights.

"Our FAST channel has seen rapid growth over the past year – we’ve added more programming from our archives, expanded to new platforms and increased overall engagement,” said Tom Jeffs, Vice President of Media Business Development, PGA TOUR. "Xumo Enterprise’s CMS solution has been a great asset for us, giving us a simple way to nimbly program and manage our FAST channel as an extension of our broader storytelling efforts.”

Xumo Enterprise’s CMS offering enhances and extends the company’s existing enterprise solutions, which saw unprecedented growth in 2022 as FAST adoption within the industry soared. The company delivered 65% more streaming hours to its enterprise customers in 2022 than it did the year prior. Xumo Enterprise’s existing suite of software and technology solutions include:

FAST channel syndication. Global ad-supported and subscription-based streaming services can partner with Xumo Enterprise to distribute FAST channels within their experience, choosing from Xumo’s library of 250+ premium, quality content partnerships.

Xumo Enterprise's CMS enables content owners to create, program and distribute their own branded FAST channels. Its best-in-class linear play out technology reaches 30+ countries.

The proprietary ads management system (AMS) and server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solutions offered by Xumo Enterprise ensures content owners and streaming platforms can successfully reach new and larger audiences while building their respective businesses.

A new solution from Xumo Enterprise, content partners can now directly control and manage the ad load and frequency alongside engagement for their linear channel.

Xumo is the only FAST solution provider that has the tech stack to develop white-labeled streaming services for OEMs and distributors customized to individual audiences and business needs.

