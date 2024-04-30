|
30.04.2024 12:47:22
Zebra Technologies Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $115 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $2.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $147 million or $2.84 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.4% to $1.175 billion from $1.405 billion last year.
Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $115 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.23 vs. $2.90 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.175 Bln vs. $1.405 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: To fall 1% to 5% Full year EPS guidance: $11.25 to $12.25 Full year revenue guidance: To rise 1% to 5%
