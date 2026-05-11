ZoomInfo Technologies Aktie

ZoomInfo Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P5HE / ISIN: US98980F1049

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11.05.2026 23:28:05

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $29.3 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $26.8 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $87.5 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $310.2 million from $305.7 million last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.3 Mln. vs. $26.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $310.2 Mln vs. $305.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.26 To $ 0.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 300 M To $ 303 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.10 To $ 1.12 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.185 B To $ 1.205 B

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