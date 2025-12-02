Meta Platforms Aktie
1 Compelling Reason to Buy Meta Hand Over Fist Right Now
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is a company many of us have close contact with daily. That's because it's the owner of some of the world's most commonly used apps: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. About 3.5 billion people around the globe use at least one of these daily.The tech giant doesn't consider itself just a social media company, though. In recent years, it's made major steps in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) -- for example, it's developed its own large language model, and this tool powers certain Meta products, like the company's AI assistant.So, owning Meta stock offers you access to a social media titan as well as a potential winner in the exciting field of AI. But should you wait to get in on this player? No -- Here's one compelling reason to buy Meta shares hand over fist right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
