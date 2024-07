1 Solid E-Commerce Stock That's Not Amazon to Keep On Your Radar

One of the most remarkable companies in the last two decades is arguably Amazon , which rode the e-commerce tailwind to great success.While the e-commerce tailwind is ongoing, investors will likely not make enormous gains with Amazon 's stock. After all, the company is already worth more than $2 trillion in market capitalization.The good news is that there are other smaller but well-established e-commerce companies that investors can keep an eye on. MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI), the leading e-commerce company in Latin America, is one of those candidates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool