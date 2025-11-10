Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

10.11.2025 11:30:00

1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 50% By the End of the Year, According to Michael Saylor of Strategy (MicroStrategy)

The good news for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is that it's still up about 10% for the year. The bad news, though, is that Bitcoin is definitely experiencing some intense turbulence right now. It's down nearly 20% during the past 30 days, and recently dipped below the psychologically important $100,000 price level.Despite that, Bitcoin bulls continue to call for new highs before the end of the year. Chief among them is Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). He's now calling for Bitcoin to hit $150,000 sometime within the next two months. And he's still expecting the world's most popular cryptocurrency to hit $1 million within the next decade. So is he right?There are several key catalysts for Bitcoin, according to Saylor. The biggest is institutional adoption. This refers to the willingness of big financial institutions and Wall Street banks to embrace Bitcoin. The more that they embrace Bitcoin, the more investment products they will create for customers, and the more they will help to cheerlead Bitcoin's upward price trajectory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
