+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt ?? 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
19.06.2024 00:05:34

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Nvidia Stock Is Going to $160. Is It a Buy Around $130?

One of the big debates among Wall Street followers lately has been just how far Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock can run. A new report from one analyst leads the charge on how high shares will go.Susquehanna senior semiconductor analyst Chris Rolland just raised his firm's price target from $145 to $160 per share. That would represent a gain of more than 20% from recent levels to a market cap of $3.94 trillion. The question for investors is how bold an outlook seems reasonable for Nvidia.Nvidia shares have soared by nearly 600% since January 2023, thanks to insatiable demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs). Customers can't get enough of those industry-leading processors, which they require to meet the massive computing power needs of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Nvidia already has its next-generation chips in production, and henceforth plans to introduce new versions every year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten