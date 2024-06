1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Nvidia Stock Is Going to $160. Is It a Buy Around $130?

One of the big debates among Wall Street followers lately has been just how far Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock can run. A new report from one analyst leads the charge on how high shares will go.Susquehanna senior semiconductor analyst Chris Rolland just raised his firm's price target from $145 to $160 per share. That would represent a gain of more than 20% from recent levels to a market cap of $3.94 trillion. The question for investors is how bold an outlook seems reasonable for Nvidia .Nvidia shares have soared by nearly 600% since January 2023, thanks to insatiable demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs). Customers can't get enough of those industry-leading processors, which they require to meet the massive computing power needs of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Nvidia already has its next-generation chips in production, and henceforth plans to introduce new versions every year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel