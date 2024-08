1 Wall Street Firm Thinks Nvidia Stock Is Going to $144. Is It a Buy?

The market indexes pulled back last month, which also pulled Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) off its highs. Nvidia is one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 this year, with the shares currently up 116% year to date. But the further the stock climbs, the greater the expectations for the company's upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 28.Wall Street is very bullish on Nvidia stock, and Morgan Stanley is the latest firm to weigh in. On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley analysts maintained an overweight (buy) rating on the shares with a $144 price target, which would be a new all-time high and up 34% from the current price.Nvidia is enjoying tremendous momentum in its data center business, but considering the volatility that can happen during earnings season, should investors buy before the company's upcoming earnings report?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool