2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Are Choosing Over Nvidia

Wall Street has been waiting decades for the next game-changing innovation to rival what the internet did for corporate America in the mid-1990s. After a long wait, artificial intelligence (AI) looks to have answered the call.The ability for AI-driven software and systems to become more proficient at their tasks over time, as well as learn new skills without human intervention, gives this technology almost limitless potential. According to Sizing the Prize, the analysts at PwC see AI adding $15.7 trillion to the global economy through various production improvements and consumption-side effects by 2030.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool