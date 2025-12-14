Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
|
14.12.2025 15:30:00
2 Predictions for Novo Nordisk in 2026
The past 18 months have been absolutely terrible for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). The Denmark-based drugmaker has faced poor financial results and clinical setbacks, all of which have driven its stock price down. Its stock price is barely hovering above multiyear lows at the moment. The pharmaceutical giant recognizes there is an issue, and management has made some moves to attempt a comeback.Can Novo Nordisk get its comeback going in 2026? Let's discuss two things that could materialize for the company next year and also examine whether its shares are worth consideration at current levels.Novo Nordisk's revenue growth has dropped significantly over the past two years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
