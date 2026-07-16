Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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16.07.2026 10:15:00
2 Reasons Oracle Stock Could Double in Value by 2028
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock has trended downward since the tech giant struck a deal with OpenAI last September. The $300 billion size of the deal led to a 36% one-day gain in the stock price immediately following the deal's announcement and stoked investor optimism. Still, investors began to doubt whether OpenAI could fulfill its part of the deal.Moreover, Oracle has borrowed nearly $130 billion as of the end of fiscal 2026 (ended May 31) to build the necessary infrastructure, a considerable burden for a company with a $43 billion book value. Consequently, the stock price has fallem 60% from that high.Given these price swings, it is increasingly likely that the market is underestimating the massive growth potential of Oracle. These two reasons explain why investors should look at Oracle as a possible buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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