Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
23.02.2026 22:45:00
3 Predictions for Palantir in 2026
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has had a rough start to 2026, despite having been one of the hottest stocks in the market over the past three years. The reason for the turbulence? It's been caught up in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off this year.Let's look at three predictions for the stock this year.Palantir has been one of the best growth stories in the market. It has seen its revenue growth accelerate for 10 straight quarters, going from 13% in the second quarter of 2023 to 70% last quarter (Q4 2025). The growth has been driven by its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, AIP, which has essentially become an AI operating system that can help harness the power of large language models (LLMs) to make AI more applicable to helping solve real-world business problems. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
