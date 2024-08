3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Numerous tech stocks got a boost over the past year, thanks to the fervor around artificial intelligence (AI). E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was no exception.Amazon's stock rose from a 52-week low of $118.35 last year to a high of $201.20 in July. But its stock's resurgence wasn't entirely dependent on AI.Several reasons exist to invest in the e-commerce heavyweight, in addition to its AI ambitions. And now, its share price has dropped along with the broader stock market's recent decline, creating an opportunity to purchase shares well below their 52-week high.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool