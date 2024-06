3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Before June 26

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a truly revolutionary technology that has captured the imagination of investors like few things before. This is a double-edged sword, even if the tech really is here to stay. If we learned anything from 2000, it's that too much hype around new technology without the economics to back up sky-high valuations is dangerous territory to be in.I don't want to draw too close a parallel here -- there are plenty of reasons to believe this is not dot-com bubble round two -- but it is always prudent to maintain a healthy skepticism during a boom. All eyes -- skeptics' and believers' alike -- are on Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) upcoming annual shareholder meeting.On June 26, 2024, the figurehead of the AI revolution will hold the meeting, discussing strategy and holding votes on action items like board approvals. Typically, annual general meetings don't move the needle as much as earnings reports do, but it's still an important event that could help shed light on what the future holds for Nvidia and the market as a whole.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel