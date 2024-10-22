Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
22.10.2024 13:30:00

96% of Analysts Covering Amazon Call It a Buy

Before buying a stock, I always like to see what Wall Street analysts say about it. While this isn't the final yes or no on my checklist, I do it to ensure I haven't missed anything.Wall Street analysts offer one-year price targets for a stock, and for those following Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), their average target is $224, indicating 20% upside from today's price. Furthermore, 45 of those 47 analysts say that Amazon is a buy, while the other two say it is a hold.I agree with the majority: I think it's a fantastic stock to buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

