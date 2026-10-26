Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
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26.10.2026 16:01:06
Abbott Launches Next-Generation Oncodetect Test For Cancer Residual Disease Detection
(RTTNews) - Monday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT), a global healthcare company, announced the commercial availability of its next-generation Oncodetect molecular residual disease (MRD) test, designed to detect traces of cancer during and after treatment.
The personalized test uses whole-genome sequencing and MAESTRO technology to track up to 5,000 patient-specific genetic variants, with a detection limit below one part per million under high-end inputs.
The test is designed to help physicians assess recurrence risk, monitor treatment response and inform care decisions. Clinical studies have shown promising results across several solid tumors, including esophageal, breast and colorectal cancers.
Abbott is advancing clinical research through more than 20 ongoing studies evaluating the test across different cancer types.
Currently, ABT is trading at $104.85, up 1.11%
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