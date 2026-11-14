Adobe Aktie
WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012
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14.11.2026 19:42:02
Accenture vs. Adobe: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Choosing between a global consulting powerhouse and a dominant software leader depends on your risk tolerance. Should you buy Accenture (NYSE:ACN) or Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) for your long-term portfolio?
Accenture provides high-level consulting and digital transformation services to the world's largest organizations. Adobe dominates the creative software market with its ubiquitous suite of design and marketing tools. While both operate within the broader tech stocks landscape, they offer different paths to growth through enterprise services and subscription-based software.
Accenture operates as a massive business reinvention engine, employing roughly 814,000 people to serve more than 9,000 clients globally. The company maintains deep roots with approximately 75% of the Fortune Global 100, and its relationships with most top commercial clients have lasted for two decades or more. Key ecosystem partners, including 18 major technology companies, are vital to the business and accounted for nearly 65% of revenue in its most recent fiscal year.
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Analysen zu Adobe Inc.
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|227,40
|0,49%
|Adobe Inc.
|220,50
|2,23%
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