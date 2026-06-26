Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
27.06.2026 01:20:00
After Issuing Its First Stock Split in 2020, Tesla Took Just 2 Years to Issue Its Second Split. Could a Third Stock Split Come in 2026?
Although Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has proven willing to split its stock in recent years when such a move made sense, conditions in 2026 don't resemble those that prevailed ahead of its two prior splits.Image source: The Motley Fool.Fundamentally, a stock split doesn't do anything to enhance a company's value. For example, if a stock gets split 5-for-1 (as Tesla stock did back in 2020), each investor sees the number of shares they own quintuple, but their ownership stake in the company stays the same. A single pre-split share priced at $1,000 is the same as five post-split shares priced at $200,Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!