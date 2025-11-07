Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Agreement

Agreements Concerning Strategic Partnership between Leclanché and Pinnacle International Venture Capital Limited have Ended



07-Nov-2025 / 23:28 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The agreements with Pinnacle International Venture Capital Limited concerning a strategic partnership have ended

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 7 November, 2025 – Leclanché SA ("Leclanché" or "Company"), one of the world’s leading energy storage companies, announces today that the term sheet dated 27 June 2024, the framework agreement dated 18 July 2024 and the side letter dated 6 February 2025 (together the "Agreements") with Pinnacle International Venture Capital Limited ("Pinnacle"), a private equity firm based in London, United Kingdom, concerning a strategic partnership have ended.

As announced by Leclanché in its ad hoc announcement of 27 June 2024, Pinnacle and Leclanché intended to enter into a strategic partnership, with Pinnacle contributing substantial funds to unlock the strategic growth of Leclanché. Following completion of financial, technical, and legal due diligence, as well as an engineering review, and despite repeated requests from Leclanché, Pinnacle did not provide the final investment amount or the detailed investment structure (see our ad hoc announcement of 7 February 2025) or confirm the originally agreed upon investment (as set forth in the framework agreement), which is why the Agreements have terminated. Leclanché informed Pinnacle today that the Agreements ended and are no longer in place.

Likewise, the option agreement dated 17 July 2024 between Pinnacle and SEF-LUX[1], granting Pinnacle – in connection with the Agreements – the option to acquire a portion of Leclanché shares from Leclanché's majority shareholder, SEF-LUX, also ended.

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Media contacts:



Switzerland / Europe:

Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81

E-Mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch



Germany:

Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-Mail: leclanche@sympra.de



Investor contacts:

Hubert Angleys / Pierre Blanc

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com

[1] SEF-LUX refers to: Strategic Equity Fund - Renewable Energy, Luxembourg, AM Investment SCA SICAV RAIF - Global Growth, Sub Fund, Luxembourg, collectively are in aggregate the main shareholder of Leclanché, hereunder referred to as “SEF-LUX”. Pure Capital S.A. being the beneficial owner as per the reporting platform of SIX Exchange Regulation AG’s Disclosure Office – Date of publication of the most recent notification: 25 September 2025.