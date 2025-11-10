Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Investment

10-Nov-2025 / 17:34 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leclanché and CINEA Sign €74.2 Million Grant Agreement to Support Sustainable Battery Production in Europe

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 10 November 2025 – Leclanché SA, and the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) have signed a €74.2 million grant agreement to support the industrial deployment of sustainable battery cell manufacturing technologies in Europe. The agreement follows Leclanché’s pre-selection in July 2025 to continue the grant preparation phase as one of six pioneering EV battery manufacturing projects awarded potential funding under the EU Innovation Fund.

Leclanché’s project, selected from 14 proposals submitted by eight countries, forms part of a wider €852 million EU investment supporting the scale-up of clean and competitive battery production across Europe and reducing reliance on imported technologies. The project will enable the expansion of Leclanché’s existing Willstätt production site to a 2 GWh capacity, allowing the Company to ramp up the output of lithium-ion cells produced with its proprietary water-based, PFAS-free manufacturing technology. The PFAS-free cell technology offers environmental benefits and is in alignment with the European Green Deal and the EU Battery Regulations targets to reduce the reliance on hazardous substances.

“The signature of the grant agreement marks a major step forward in supporting Leclanché’s growth plan. The grant award validates the strength and maturity of our low-carbon cell manufacturing technologies and reinforces our position as a key industrial player in Germany. We are proud to contribute to Europe’s long-term cell battery manufacturing capabilities with a sustainable and competitive production model.” said Pierre Blanc, Chief Executive Officer, Leclanché SA.

In addition to this important milestone, Leclanché’s Board of Directors and Management wish to express their sincere gratitude to the Company’s long-standing shareholders and investors for their continued support and trust. Their commitment has enabled Leclanché to sustain substantial R&D investment and develop a unique portfolio of intellectual property in sustainable cell chemistry, system integration and production-process innovation - capabilities now recognised by the EU through this grant award.

This achievement also reflects the governance renewal and strategic strengthening undertaken by Leclanché in recent months. The Company has enhanced transparency, reinforced its management structure, and regained the flexibility required to pursue new partnerships with European and international industrial and financial institutions in support of its transformation roadmap.

Under the terms of the grant agreement, receipt of the €74.2 million grant is subject to proof of funding amounting to €141.3 million to support the project. This financing must be secured by financial close, currently scheduled for the end of June 2026.

In this context, the Company is progressing this process with full independence and flexibility, while maintaining active discussions with leading global strategic and financial partners to ensure the optimal capital structure and timely execution of the project.

While Leclanché continues to secure the necessary long-term financing to complement the EU grant and support its scale-up plan, the Company is also arranging interim bridge financing to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern and ensure a smooth transition until the permanent funding structure is finalised. Discussions with potential financial and industrial partners are advancing constructively. However, Leclanché’s current liquidity position remains uncertain, and it cannot be assured at this stage that sufficient funds will be available to sustain operations through June of next year.

Next steps will focus on preparing the project for implementation, including finalising detailed planning, securing the necessary permits, and concluding key contracts with suppliers and partners. The implementation roadmap will also be defined to demonstrate industrial competitiveness, security of supply and a reduced carbon footprint, supported by the use of renewable energy.

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Media contacts:



Switzerland / Europe:

Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81

E-Mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch



Germany:

Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-Mail: leclanche@sympra.de



Investor contacts:

Hubert Angleys / Pierre Blanc

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com