Akamai Aktie
WKN: 928906 / ISIN: US00971T1016
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14.05.2026 13:32:57
Akamai Technologies To Acquire LayerX To Expand Zero Trust AI Security Capabilities
(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM), on Thursday announced an agreement to acquire LayerX for about $205 million.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.
LayerX provides browser-based AI usage control and secure enterprise browser technology.
Akamai said the acquisition will strengthen its Zero Trust security portfolio and expand protection across enterprise browser environments.
The company said the acquisition will enhance its capabilities in AI usage control, including monitoring interactions with generative AI applications, SaaS AI tools, and AI agents.
LayerX employees, including co-founders Or Eshed and David Vaisbrud, will join Akamai's Zero Trust organization following the transaction.
The company said the acquisition is expected to adjusted earnings per share by about $0.12 in fiscal 2026, while LayerX is projected to generate annual recurring revenue of about $10 million by year-end 2026.
In the pre-market trading, Akamai Technologies 0.71% lesser at $160 on the Nasdaq.
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