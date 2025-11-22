Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
22.11.2025 18:22:00
Alphabet Stock Has Surged Since Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Bought a Stake in the Tech Giant. Is It Too Late to Buy?
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have been on a powerful run this year, and the climb accelerated after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a multibillion-dollar stake on Nov. 14. The filing showed Alphabet as Berkshire's newest large holding, and the stock jumped as investors digested the news. As of this writing, the shares are up sharply in 2025 and now sit near record highs.Alphabet is best known for its search and advertising business, along with YouTube and a fast-growing cloud computing platform. The company is also one of the most aggressive investors in AI (artificial intelligence), pouring huge sums into data centers and custom chips that power generative AI models. That spending is reshaping Alphabet's financial profile, lifting revenue while also pushing capital expenditures to unprecedented levels.Berkshire's decision is notable because it suggests that at least someone at the conglomerate endorses Alphabet's business during this period of heavy investing in data centers. But has the stock's recent run-up already priced its upside in?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.11.25
|Judge shows reluctance to break up Google ads business in US monopoly case (Financial Times)
|
21.11.25
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Freitagshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|WDH: 'Schatten-IT': Viele Fachkräfte nutzen KI ohne Erlaubnis (dpa-AFX)
|
21.11.25
|'Schatten-IT': Viele Fachkräfte nutzen KI ohne Erlaubnis (dpa-AFX)
|
19.11.25
|Alphabet-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: KI-Offensive bei Google - Gemini 3 soll Suchmaschine intelligenter machen (dpa-AFX)
|
19.11.25
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.25