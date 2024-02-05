05.02.2024 17:24:00

American Express Announces 2024 Investor Day

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) will hold an Investor Day in New York City on April 30, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri, Chief Financial Officer Christophe Le Caillec, and other members of the company’s Executive Committee will discuss the company’s strategy, key initiatives, and business trends.

A live webcast of the presentations and associated materials will be posted on the day of the event, as well as a replay following the event on the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

The above-referenced event may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

