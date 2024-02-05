|
05.02.2024 17:24:00
American Express Announces 2024 Investor Day
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) will hold an Investor Day in New York City on April 30, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri, Chief Financial Officer Christophe Le Caillec, and other members of the company’s Executive Committee will discuss the company’s strategy, key initiatives, and business trends.
A live webcast of the presentations and associated materials will be posted on the day of the event, as well as a replay following the event on the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.
The above-referenced event may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205701548/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|NYSE-Handel: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier American Express-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem American Express-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu American Express Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Express Co.
|190,50
|0,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Montag im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.