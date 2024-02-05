American Express Announces 2024 Investor Day

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) will hold an Investor Day in New York City on April 30, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri, Chief Financial Officer Christophe Le Caillec, and other members of the company’s Executive Committee will discuss the company’s strategy, key initiatives, and business trends.

A live webcast of the presentations and associated materials will be posted on the day of the event, as well as a replay following the event on the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com.

