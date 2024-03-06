|
06.03.2024 22:54:00
American Express Board Authorizes 17 Percent Dividend Increase
The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) approved a $0.10 – or 17 percent – increase in the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock, consistent with the planned increase discussed in the company’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings release. The dividend was raised to $0.70 per common share, from $0.60, payable on May 10, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 5, 2024.
