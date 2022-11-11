|
11.11.2022 15:50:00
American Express CEO to Participate in Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 6, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern. Mr. Squeri will participate in a fireside chat relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.
A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.
