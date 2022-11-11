11.11.2022 15:50:00

American Express CEO to Participate in Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 6, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern. Mr. Squeri will participate in a fireside chat relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

