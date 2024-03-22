American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, April 19, 2024, to discuss first-quarter 2024 financial results.

The webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at https://ir.americanexpress.com/. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) prior to the conference call, and a webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

The company also plans to hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). This year’s meeting will be held virtually, with a live webcast available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AXP2024. Shareholders will be able to listen, vote and submit questions via the virtual meeting website by using the 16-digit control number included on their notice, proxy card or in the voting instructions that accompanied their proxy materials. The meeting will also be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com and a webcast replay will be available on the website after the meeting.

