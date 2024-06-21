American Express To Buy Tock From Squarespace For $400 Mln; To Also Acquire Rooam

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP), on Friday announced a deal to acquire Tock, a reservation, table, and event management technology provider, from Squarespace Inc. (SQSP), a website developer and hosting company, for $400 million in cash.

American Express also agreed to buy Rooam, a payment platform for an undisclosed sum.

"The acquisitions build on American Express' previous investments in dining, travel, and entertainment, expanding the company's suite of digital tools for restaurants and merchants to better serve their customers, the number of restaurants offered through American Express channels, and the ways Card Members access experiences," the company said.

Tock, launched in 2014, was acquired by Squarespace in 2021, provides reservation, table management and event ticketing tools to around 7,000 restaurants, wineries, and other bookable venues.

Rooam, founded in 2015, is a technology partner for customers ranging from restaurants and bars to stadiums and arenas. As part of the deal, Squarespace and American Express will also partner to deliver additional value for small businesses that use American Express Cards through the Amex Offers program and Card Member benefits.