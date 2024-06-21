|
21.06.2024 15:59:17
American Express To Buy Tock From Squarespace For $400 Mln; To Also Acquire Rooam
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP), on Friday announced a deal to acquire Tock, a reservation, table, and event management technology provider, from Squarespace Inc. (SQSP), a website developer and hosting company, for $400 million in cash.
American Express also agreed to buy Rooam, a payment platform for an undisclosed sum.
"The acquisitions build on American Express' previous investments in dining, travel, and entertainment, expanding the company's suite of digital tools for restaurants and merchants to better serve their customers, the number of restaurants offered through American Express channels, and the ways Card Members access experiences," the company said.
Tock, launched in 2014, was acquired by Squarespace in 2021, provides reservation, table management and event ticketing tools to around 7,000 restaurants, wineries, and other bookable venues.
Rooam, founded in 2015, is a technology partner for customers ranging from restaurants and bars to stadiums and arenas. As part of the deal, Squarespace and American Express will also partner to deliver additional value for small businesses that use American Express Cards through the Amex Offers program and Card Member benefits.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Squarespace Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
13.05.24
|Permira to take website builder Squarespace private in $6.9bn deal (Financial Times)
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Squarespace A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.24
|Ausblick: Squarespace A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Squarespace A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Squarespace Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Express Co.
|215,55
|0,56%
|Squarespace Inc Registered Shs -A-
|40,80
|0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.