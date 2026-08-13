Anemoi International

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

(“Anemoi,” “AMOI”, or the “Company”)

AMOI announces pre-RTO Subscriptions

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into Advanced Subscription Agreements (‘ASA’) under which $2,200,000 of subscription funds have been provided by investors to the Company ahead of the previously announced Trasna reverse takeover transaction (‘RTO’). Under the terms of the ASA, funds are to be utilised as growth capital for Trasna and will convert into equity in the Company (to be renamed Trasna Ltd) at completion, at a 20% discount to the RTO pricing. In the event, for whatever reason, the RTO does not complete, these advances will convert into shares in Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited.

Separately, the Company has entered into a further ASA for $1,000,000 which will be retained by Anemoi for growth capital, which will also convert into equity in the Company (to be renamed Trasna Ltd) at completion, at a 20% discount to the RTO pricing. In the event, for whatever reason, the RTO does not complete, these advances will convert into AMOI shares.

Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented: “I am pleased to report that the proposed Trasna RTO is progressing apace and, while there is always execution risk, I am confident that the prospects for completion by the end of Q3/2026 or early Q4/2026 remain realistic.”

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