Amplifon Aktie

Amplifon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JMJX / ISIN: IT0004056880

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.05.2026 19:28:43

Amplifon Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Italy-based hearing aid retailer Amplifon S.p.A. (AMP.MI, AMFPF) on Tuesday reported lower first-quarter net profit, hurt largely by one-off charges related to divestitures, which offset stable revenues.

Net profit for the quarter declined to 10.5 million euros from 32.9 million euros in the same period last year.

The decrease was primarily due to non-recurring costs, including those linked to the divestiture of the company's U.K. operations.

Adjusted net profit rose to 44.4 million euros from 41.6 million euros a year ago, while adjusted earnings per share increased to 0.202 euros from 0.185 euros.

Revenue for the quarter was 579.8 million euros compared with 587.8 million euros a year ago. At constant exchange rates, revenues increased 0.8%, supported by organic growth of 2.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose slightly to 141.8 million euros from 140.4 million euros, with the margin improving to 24.5% from 23.9%.

The company said it continues to benefit from efficiency initiatives and expects organic growth above 3% in 2026.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amplifon S.p.A. Post Frazionamento

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amplifon S.p.A. Post Frazionamento

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amplifon S.p.A. Post Frazionamento 10,30 8,90% Amplifon S.p.A. Post Frazionamento

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter keine Lösung im Nahost-Konflikt: ATX und DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Handel in Hongkong mit Verlusten - Feiertag in China und Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war am Dienstag Optimismus zu sehen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legte im Handelsverlauf zu. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit Gewinnen. Am Dienstag dominierten in Fernost die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen