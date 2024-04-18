Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 17:52:21

Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved

Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved

18.04.2024 / 17:52 CET/CEST

<div> <p><span>At today’s annual general meeting (AGM) of <a href="/aktien/bucher_industries-aktie">Bucher Industries</a> AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 13.50</span><span> per registered share. 187 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 75.92</span><span>% of the votes were represented.</span><!-- sh_cad_2 --></p> <p><span>At the annual general meeting, which was held today at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, the Group reported that 2023 had been a very successful financial year. Thanks to the hard work of the employees, sales could be kept at prior-year level, while the profit for the year was once again above the high figure of the previous year. The company also provided information on a wide range of measures implemented at various sites last year to reduce the Group's carbon footprint.</span><!-- sh_cad_3 --></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span>The shareholders then approved all the proposals of the board of directors and adopted the report on non-financial matter, which was submitted for approval for the first time. They confirmed all members of the board of directors and of the compensation committee who were standing for election and elected Urs Kaufmann to succeed Philip Mosimann as chairman. Philip Mosimann did not stand for re-election as he had reached the age limit set in the articles of association. Anita Hauser, deputy chairwoman, thanked him in the name of the board of directors, the Group management, and the Hauser family for the tremendous achievements of his 23 years of successful commitment. The meeting bid him farewell to great applause.</span> <div class="ad-wrapper"> <div id="AUT_D_InContent-1"></div> </div> <div class="ad-wrapper"> <div id="AUT_M_InContent-2"></div> </div> </p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span>The approved dividend of CHF 13.50</span><span> per registered share takes into account a consistent dividend policy, the profit for the year, the solid financial position, the outlook for the current year as well as further internal and external investment opportunities. The dividend will be paid out to the shareholders on 24 April 2024. The share will trade ex-dividend from 22 April 2024 onwards.</span><!-- sh_cad_5 --></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span>The following documents relating to the 2024 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at bucherindustries.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:</span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <ul type="disc"><li><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4970bd06af2cbca59e8df5e82563297d&application_id=1884193&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" target="_blank"><span>Notice of the annual general meeting</span></a></li> <li><span>The minutes of the annual general meeting will be published in due course.</span></li> </ul><!-- sh_cad_7 --><p><span> </span></p> <p><span>On 25 April 2024, Bucher Industries will publish a press release on the Group sales of the first quarter of 2024.</span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span>Contact for shareholders</span><!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> <p><span>T +41 58 750 15 00</span></p> <p><span>gv@bucherindustries.com</span></p> <p><span> </span><!-- sh_cad_10 --></p> <p><span>Contact for investors and financial analysts</span></p> <p><span>Jin Wiederkehr, Investor Relations</span><!-- sh_cad_11 --></p> <p><span>T +41 58 750 15 50</span></p> <p><a href="mailto:ir@bucherindustries.com" style="text-decoration: none;"><span>ir@bucherindustries.com</span></a><!-- sh_cad_12 --></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span>Contact for media</span></p> <p><span>Saskia Rusch, Head of Group Communications</span><!-- sh_cad_13 --></p> <p><span>T +41 58 750 15 40</span></p> <p><a href="mailto:media@bucherindustries.com" style="text-decoration: none;"><span>media@bucherindustries.com</span></a><!-- sh_cad_14 --></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: bold;">________</span><!-- sh_cad_15 --></p> <p><span style="font-weight: bold;">Simply great machines</span></p> <p><span>Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company’s operations include agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic and electronic components as well as electrohydraulic systems, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages and automation solutions. The company’s shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=63e7e0a02c5d589eafc6e141a82f41d1&application_id=1884193&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span>bucherindustries.com</span></a><span>.</span><!-- sh_cad_16 --></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span>Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f29f9f3567ecd6383c5c45d527f91f5d&application_id=1884193&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span>bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures</span></a><!-- sh_cad_17 --></p> <p><span> </span></p> <p><span>In cases of doubt, the German version of this press release is authorative.</span><!-- sh_cad_18 --></p> </div> </div><div markup="contact"><p><span><span>Contact for shareholders</span></span><br/><span>T +41 58 750 15 00</span><br/><span lang="EN-GB"><span>gv@bucherindustries.com</span></span><!-- sh_cad_19 --></p> <p><span><span>Contact for investors and financial analysts</span><br/> Jin Wiederkehr, Investor Relations<br/> T +41 58 750 15 50<br/><span>ir@bucherindustries.com</span></span><!-- sh_cad_20 --></p> <p><span><span>Contact for media</span><br/><span>Saskia Rusch</span>, Head of Group Communications<br/> T +41 58 750 15 40<br/><span>media@bucherindustries.com</span></span><!-- sh_cad_21 --></p> </div><div markup="footer"><p><span><span><strong><span>_________</span></strong></span></span></p> <p><span><span><span><strong>Simply great machines</strong><br/> Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company’s operations include agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic and electronic components as well as electrohydraulic systems, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages and automation solutions. The company’s shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at </span></span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=42b57c37ebc802cc03b21108a56e6aab&application_id=1884193&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news"><span><span><u>bucherindustries.com</u></span></span></a><span><span>.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_22 --></p> <p><span><span><span>Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f29f9f3567ecd6383c5c45d527f91f5d&application_id=1884193&site_id=smarthouse&application_name=news" target="_blank"><span><u>bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures</u></span></a><span>.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_23 --></p> </div><br/>News Source: Bucher Industries AG<br/></div> <br/><hr/><p> End of Media Release<br/><!-- sh_cad_24 --></p> <hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">Bucher Industries AG</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Murzlenstrasse 80</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">8166 Niederweningen</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 58 750 15 00</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">info@bucherindustries.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">www.bucherindustries.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0002432174</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">1884193</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of News</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_25 --><p> 1884193  18.04.2024 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1884193&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse" alt="fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1884193&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse" width="0" height="0" border="0"/> <p> <div> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:100%; height:200px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="" data-ad-slot="2242089000" data-max-num-ads="3"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> </p> </div> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12 blue-link"> <div> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" style="float: left; padding-right: 26px;"> <img src="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/wertpapierdepot-absichern-aktienchart-boerse-750493204-260.jpg"> </a> <div class="clear"></div> <strong> <a class="news_title" href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! </a> <br> </strong> <span> Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere">Aktien</a> erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu! <br> </span> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" class="float-right"> Jetzt informieren! </a> </div> </div> </div> <script> if (!$(".entry-content img").hasClass("img-responsive")) { $(".entry-content img").addClass("img-responsive"); } </script> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved", "datePublished": "2024-04-18T15:52:21.0000000Z", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144", "author": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "EQS Group" }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "EQS Group", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://styles.finanzen.at/cache/css/dist/images/logo-finanzen-ch.svg", "width": "3.125rem", "height": "23.75rem" } } } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144" data-widget-id="AR_1"></div> <script type="text/javascript" async="async" src="https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js"></script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Nachrichten zu Bucher Industries AG<a href="/nachrichten/bucher_industries" title="Nachrichten zu Bucher Industries AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Nachrichten</a> </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="detail-navigation"> <li class="active" id="relevantNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Relevant</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="allNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="companyNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">vom Unternehmen</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpNews"> <a data-toggle="pill"><span><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></span></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <div id="detail-news-table" class="table-responsive"> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="external_news_indicator" /> <col class="last" /> </colgroup> <tr> <td > 18.04.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144" title="Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved">Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved</a> <span class="news_source">(EQS Group)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 18.04.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/generalversammlung-2024-alle-antr&228;ge-des-verwaltungsrats-genehmigt-1033263145" title="Generalversammlung 2024: alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats genehmigt">Generalversammlung 2024: alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats genehmigt</a> <span class="news_source">(EQS Group)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 16.04.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-5-jahren-verdient-1033252197" title="SPI-Titel Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor 5 Jahren verdient">SPI-Titel Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor 5 Jahren verdient</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 09.04.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-bucher-industries-investition-von-vor-3-jahren-eingebracht-1033232329" title="SPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht">SPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 02.04.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-verlust-ware-bei-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-einem-jahr-angefallen-1033213695" title="SPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor einem Jahr angefallen">SPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor einem Jahr angefallen</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 26.03.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-an-einem-bucher-industries-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-verdient-1033195814" title="SPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Bucher Industries-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient">SPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Bucher Industries-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 19.03.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-eine-bucher-industries-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033175273" title="SPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht">SPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 12.03.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-3-jahren-verloren-1033153979" title="SPI-Titel Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor 3 Jahren verloren">SPI-Titel Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor 3 Jahren verloren</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> </table> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#detail-navigation li').click(function () { if (this.id != "helpNews") { updateNewsTable(this.id); } else { insertNewsHelp(); } }); function updateNewsTable (selectedId) { var news, topNews; if (selectedId == "allNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"18.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144\" title=\"Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved\"\u003eAnnual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"18.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/generalversammlung-2024-alle-antr\u0026228;ge-des-verwaltungsrats-genehmigt-1033263145\" title=\"Generalversammlung 2024: alle Antr\u0026#228;ge des Verwaltungsrats genehmigt\"\u003eGeneralversammlung 2024: alle Antr\u0026#228;ge des Verwaltungsrats genehmigt\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/generalversammlung-2024-alle-antr\u0026228;ge-des-verwaltungsrats-genehmigt-1033263145","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"16.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-5-jahren-verdient-1033252197\" title=\"SPI-Titel Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor 5 Jahren verdient\"\u003eSPI-Titel Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor 5 Jahren verdient\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-5-jahren-verdient-1033252197","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"09.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-bucher-industries-investition-von-vor-3-jahren-eingebracht-1033232329\" title=\"SPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-bucher-industries-investition-von-vor-3-jahren-eingebracht-1033232329","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"02.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-verlust-ware-bei-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-einem-jahr-angefallen-1033213695\" title=\"SPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor einem Jahr angefallen\"\u003eSPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor einem Jahr angefallen\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-verlust-ware-bei-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-einem-jahr-angefallen-1033213695","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"26.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-an-einem-bucher-industries-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-verdient-1033195814\" title=\"SPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Bucher Industries-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient\"\u003eSPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Bucher Industries-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-an-einem-bucher-industries-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-verdient-1033195814","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-eine-bucher-industries-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033175273\" title=\"SPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-eine-bucher-industries-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033175273","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"18.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca rel=\"nofollow\" class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/devisen/hilfe-gegen-den-starken-franken---industrie-schielt-auf-die-snb-13350246\" title=\"Hilfe gegen den starken Franken - Industrie schielt auf die SNB\"\u003eHilfe gegen den starken Franken - Industrie schielt auf die SNB\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(\u003ca href=\"\"title=\"Reuters\" target=\"_blank\" rel=\"sponsored noopener\"\u003eReuters\u003c/a\u003e)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/devisen/hilfe-gegen-den-starken-franken---industrie-schielt-auf-die-snb-13350246","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = ""; } else if (selectedId == "relevantNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"18.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144\" title=\"Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved\"\u003eAnnual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"18.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/generalversammlung-2024-alle-antr\u0026228;ge-des-verwaltungsrats-genehmigt-1033263145\" title=\"Generalversammlung 2024: alle Antr\u0026#228;ge des Verwaltungsrats genehmigt\"\u003eGeneralversammlung 2024: alle Antr\u0026#228;ge des Verwaltungsrats genehmigt\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/generalversammlung-2024-alle-antr\u0026228;ge-des-verwaltungsrats-genehmigt-1033263145","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"16.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-5-jahren-verdient-1033252197\" title=\"SPI-Titel Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor 5 Jahren verdient\"\u003eSPI-Titel Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor 5 Jahren verdient\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-5-jahren-verdient-1033252197","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"09.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-bucher-industries-investition-von-vor-3-jahren-eingebracht-1033232329\" title=\"SPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-eine-bucher-industries-investition-von-vor-3-jahren-eingebracht-1033232329","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"02.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-verlust-ware-bei-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-einem-jahr-angefallen-1033213695\" title=\"SPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor einem Jahr angefallen\"\u003eSPI-Papier Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor einem Jahr angefallen\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-verlust-ware-bei-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-einem-jahr-angefallen-1033213695","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"26.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-an-einem-bucher-industries-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-verdient-1033195814\" title=\"SPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Bucher Industries-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient\"\u003eSPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Bucher Industries-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-an-einem-bucher-industries-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-verdient-1033195814","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-eine-bucher-industries-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033175273\" title=\"SPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Wert Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Bucher Industries-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-eine-bucher-industries-investition-von-vor-5-jahren-eingebracht-1033175273","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"12.03.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-3-jahren-verloren-1033153979\" title=\"SPI-Titel Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor 3 Jahren verloren\"\u003eSPI-Titel Bucher Industries-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bucher Industries von vor 3 Jahren verloren\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-bucher-industries-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-bucher-industries-von-vor-3-jahren-verloren-1033153979","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = ""; } else if (selectedId == "companyNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"18.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144\" title=\"Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved\"\u003eAnnual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"18.04.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/generalversammlung-2024-alle-antr\u0026228;ge-des-verwaltungsrats-genehmigt-1033263145\" title=\"Generalversammlung 2024: alle Antr\u0026#228;ge des Verwaltungsrats genehmigt\"\u003eGeneralversammlung 2024: alle Antr\u0026#228;ge des Verwaltungsrats genehmigt\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/generalversammlung-2024-alle-antr\u0026228;ge-des-verwaltungsrats-genehmigt-1033263145","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"26.10.23","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/umsatzsteigerung-bei-nachlassender-marktdynamik-1032741102\" title=\"Umsatzsteigerung bei nachlassender Marktdynamik\"\u003eUmsatzsteigerung bei nachlassender Marktdynamik\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/umsatzsteigerung-bei-nachlassender-marktdynamik-1032741102","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"26.10.23","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/increase-in-sales-despite-a-slowdown-in-business-momentum-1032741103\" title=\"Increase in sales despite a slowdown in business momentum\"\u003eIncrease in sales despite a slowdown in business momentum\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/increase-in-sales-despite-a-slowdown-in-business-momentum-1032741103","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = ""; } else if (selectedId == "mediaNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "agenciesNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "externalNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } var tableString = "<table class='table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover'>"; if (topNews != null) { tableString = topNews + tableString; } if (news== null || news.length < 1) { tableString += "<tr><td>Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.</td></tr>"; } else { tableString += "<colgroup><col class='date_time' /><col class='external_news_indicator' /><col class='last' /></colgroup>"; for (var i = 0; i < news.length; i++) { tableString += "<tr>"; for (var j = 0; j < news[i].Cells.length; j++) { var currentCell = news[i].Cells[j]; var cellCssClass = currentCell.CssClass; if (cellCssClass == null || cellCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += "<td>"; } else { tableString += "<td class='" + cellCssClass + "'>"; } for (var k = 0; k < news[i].Cells[j].Content.length; k++) { var currentContent = news[i].Cells[j].Content[k]; var contentCssClass = currentContent.CssClass; if (contentCssClass == null || contentCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += currentContent.Value; } else { tableString += "<div class='" + contentCssClass + "'>" + currentContent.Value + "</div>"; } } tableString += "</td>"; } tableString += "</tr>"; } } tableString += "</table>"; $('#detail-news-table').html(tableString); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertNewsHelp() { var help = "Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eRelevant\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003evom Unternehmen\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden"; $('#detail-news-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Analysen zu Bucher Industries AG<a href="/analysen/bucher_industries" title="Analysen zu Bucher Industries AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Analysen</a> </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="analysis-navigation"> <li class="active" id="allAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="buyAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Buy</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="holdAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Hold</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="sellAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Sell</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill"><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <span id="analysis-table"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-all" style="display: none"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-buy" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-sell" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-hold" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#analysis-navigation li').click(function () { if (this.id != "helpAnalysis") { updateAnalysisTable(this.id); } else { insertAnalysisHelp(); } }); function updateAnalysisTable(selectedId) { switch (selectedId) { case "buyAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-buy').html()); break; case "holdAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-hold').html()); break; case "sellAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-sell').html()); break; default: $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-all').html()); } try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertAnalysisHelp() { var help = "Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Bucher Industries AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Empfehlungen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eBuy\u003c/strong\u003e: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;kaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;buy\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eHold\u003c/strong\u003e: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;halten\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;neutral\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eSell\u003c/strong\u003e: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. \u0026quot;verkaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;reduce\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e"; $('#analysis-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <link href="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/jVal/jVal.css?v=202404191204" rel="stylesheet" title="" type="text/css" /> <div style="display: none"><input class="ajax-token" id="__atts" name="__atts" type="hidden" value="2024-04-19-12-04-41" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__ath" name="__ath" type="hidden" value="03c3ot2mdd0xwZxYoOsn1U/ZLEQZv7nczA7Fzn20Ugw=" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__atcrv" name="__atcrv" type="hidden" value="((11688 * 13090) + 3381)" /> </div> <input type="hidden" name="loginUrl" value="/myfinanzen?r=%2fnachrichten%2faktien%2fannual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144" /> <div style="display: none;"> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioBox"> <div class="box depot_add"> <div class="box-headline"> <span class="addentry">Eintrag hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Eintrag bearbeiten</span> </div> <div id="divInstrumentAddedInfo"> Hinweis: <b>Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln?</b> Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision<sup>*</sup> pro Trade? <b><a class="text-underline" href="https://g.finanzen.net/fnbfatfi1601md" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Hier informieren!</a></b> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box state_success statebox" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioSuccess" style="display: none; height: 40px;"> <div class="state_icon" style="float: left;"></div> Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! <span style="text-decoration:underline;"> <a id="addToPortfolioSuccessLink">Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln</a>.</span> </div> <div class="box state_error flex grid--d-none" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError"> <div class="content flex"> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class="state_content width-auto" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError_content"> Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten! </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioForm" style="display: none" class="table-responsive"> <form id="addInstrumentForm"> <div class="box state_info" id="NoPortfoliosHint" style="display: none"> <div class=""> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class=""> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoDepots" style="display: none">Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben.</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoWatchlists" style="display: none">Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.</span> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentId" value="" /> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom addInstrumentToPortfolioForm"> <colgroup> <col> <col class="last"> </colgroup> <tr id="NoPortfoliosInput" style="display: none"> <td class="text_right"> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoDepots" style="display: none">Portfolioname:</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoWatchlists" style="display: none">Watchlistname:</span> </td> <td> <input type="text" id="NewPortfolioName" style="text-align: left; width: 200px" jval="{valid:Validation.String.NotEmpty, message:'*'}" /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioTypeId" /> </td> </tr> <tr id="PortfolioList"> <td class="text_right">Portfolio:</td> <td> <select id="PortfolioId"> <!-- <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> <optgroup id="depots_group" label="Portfolios"></optgroup> <optgroup id="watchlists_group" label="I18N_portfolio#select#watchlists"></optgroup> --> </select> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Name:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentIsin" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Typ:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeId" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">ISIN:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioInstrumentIdentifier"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Börse:</td> <td><select id="PortfolioInstrumentExchange"></select></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioSizeRow"> <td class="text_right">Anzahl:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioInstrumentSize" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" value="1" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Aktueller Kurs:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioLastQuote"></span> <span id="PortfolioLastQuoteCurrency"></span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kurszeit:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioLastQuoteTime"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufpreis:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingPrice" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioBuyingPriceCurrencyValue" /> <span id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"></span> <!-- <select id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"> <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> </select> --> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufdatum:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioBuyingDate">19.04.2024 12:04</span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioBuyingWorthRow"> <td class="text_right">Kaufwert:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingWorth" class="text_right" disabled /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioExchangeRateValue" /> EUR </td> </tr> <tr> <td></td> <td> <div class="button bgBlue" id="SaveInstrumentToPortfolio"> <span class="addentry">Hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Speichern</span> </div> </td> </tr> <!-- <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#lower_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioLowerLimit"/></td> </tr> <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#upper_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioUpperLimit"/></td> </tr> --> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var token = { __atts: $('.ajax-token[name=__atts]').val(), __ath: $('.ajax-token[name=__ath]').val(), __atcrv: window.eval($('.ajax-token[name=__atcrv]').val()) }; $(document).ready(function () { Portfolio.linkToDepotOverview = "/myfinanzen/portfolio-und-watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToDepotDetail = "/myfinanzen/portfolio"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistOverview = "/myfinanzen/watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistDetail = "/myfinanzen/watchlisten-details"; Portfolio.applicationCurrencyCode = 'EUR'; getQuoteAndExchange = function () { return Portfolio.getQuoteAndExchange(); }; calculateExchange = function () { return Portfolio.calculateExchange(); }; $('#PortfolioInstrumentSize').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingPrice').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingDate').unbind('change').change(getQuoteAndExchange); }); </script> </div><div class="col-md-4 col-xs-12 "> <div class="ad-wrapper"> <div id="BUT" style="text-align:center;"></div> </div> <div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> <a href="/nachrichten">Newssuche</a> </h2> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12"> <form id="newsSearchForm" action="/nachrichten/suchergebnisse" method="post"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom no-border news-table-input"> <tbody> <tr> <td class="no-padding-left"> <input type="text" name="_newsSearchTerm" value="" placeholder="Suchtext" class="fond-input"> </td> <td> <a href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="$('#newsSearchForm').submit();" class="button white fullwidth"> GO </a> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="ad-wrapper ad-wrapper-aut-d-sidebar-1"> <div id="AUT_D_Sidebar-1"></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <div class="title"> <h2 class="box-headline">Aktien in diesem Artikel</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> </div> <div id="zero-detail-integration" class="zero-detail-integration zero-detail-integration-popup" style="display: none"> </div> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom" style="table-layout:fixed"> <colgroup> <col width="40%" /> <col width="16%" /> <col width="17%" /> <col width="17%" /> </colgroup> <tbody> <tr> <td > <a href="/aktien/bucher_industries-aktie">Bucher Industries AG</a><div class="hidden-xs hidden-sm" style="float:left; margin-top:5px;"> <div data-linkbuysell data-linkbuysell-isin="CH0002432174" data-linkbuysell-wkn="A0EAHZ" data-linkbuysell-name="Bucher Industries AG" data-linkbuysell-url="bucher_industries"> <div class="zero-buy-button"> <div id="buybuttonnewsZero" class="zero-buy-button--name hidden-xs">Aktie kaufen</div> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" name="buyurl" id="buyurl-Bucher Industries AG-aktie" value="CH0002432174"> <input type="hidden" name="sellurl" id="sellurl-Bucher Industries AG-aktie" value="A0EAHZ"> </td> <td > 299,60 </td> <td > <span class="colorGreen font-color-green">7,31%</span> </td> <td > <img src="" class="lazy" data-original="https://pproxy.finanzen.at/cst/FinanzenAtRedesign/Share/chart.aspx?instruments=16,243217,16,814&style=minigrau4018&period=OneYear&timezone=W. Europe Standard Time" alt="Bucher Industries AG" onclick="window.location.href= '/chart/bucher_industries'" style='cursor:pointer' title="Bucher Industries AG 1 Jahr Chart"/> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> <script> function openZero(isin, wkn, name, url) { $.ajax({ url: "/Ajax/ZeroDetailsIntegrationPopUp", type: "post", data: { Isin: isin, Wkn: wkn, Name: name, URL: url }, dataType: 'html', success: function (v) { $('.zero-detail-integration').html(v); $('.zero-detail-integration').show(); }, error: function (error) { } }); } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.querySelectorAll("[data-linkbuysell]").forEach(function (btn) { var isin = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-isin'); var wkn = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-wkn'); var name = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-name'); var url = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-url'); btn.addEventListener('click', function () { openZero(isin, wkn, name, url); }); }); }); function closeZero() { $('.zero-detail-integration').empty(); $('.zero-detail-integration').hide(); }; function handleCookie(broker) { switch (broker) { case 'FNB': 3 if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer", "yes", 365); } break; case 'hellobank': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank", "yes", 365); } break; case 'bankdirekt': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt", "yes", 365); } break; case 'DEGIRO': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-DEGIRO').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-DEGIRO", "yes", 365); } break; } } function CreateCookie(name, value, validityPeriodDays) { $.cookie(name, value, { expires: validityPeriodDays, path: '/', domain: 'finanzen.at' }); } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div style="margin-top:20px;margin-left:9px;"> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:98%; height:250px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="4826878660" data-ad-slot="2242089000" data-max-num-ads="1"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline">Börse aktuell - Live Ticker</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <a href="/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-19-04-2024-1033264622"><strong>Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck</strong> <br/>Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.</a> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Nachrichten </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="ressort-News-Navigation"> <li class="active" id="ressortNews"> <a data-toggle="pill" >Nachrichten zu Aktien</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li id="allNews"> <a data-toggle="pill" >Alle Nachrichten</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div id="tabContent" class="table-responsive"></div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> updateTabbedRessortNewsTable('ressortNews'); $('#ressort-News-Navigation li').click(function () { updateTabbedRessortNewsTable(this.id); }); function updateTabbedRessortNewsTable(tabId) { var news = ""; if (tabId == "allNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:58","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/scholz-und-norwegens-ministerprasident-eroeffnen-sonntagabend-hannover-messe-1033265415\" title=\"Scholz und Norwegens Ministerpräsident eröffnen Sonntagabend Hannover Messe\"\u003eScholz und Norwegens Ministerpräsident eröffnen Sonntagabend Hannover Messe\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/scholz-und-norwegens-ministerprasident-eroeffnen-sonntagabend-hannover-messe-1033265415","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:57","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/was-der-konflikt-im-nahen-osten-fuer-die-wirtschaft-bedeutet-13434330\" title=\"Was der Konflikt im Nahen Osten für die Wirtschaft bedeutet\"\u003eWas der Konflikt im Nahen Osten für die Wirtschaft bedeutet\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/was-der-konflikt-im-nahen-osten-fuer-die-wirtschaft-bedeutet-13434330","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:55","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"extrem häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_100\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-19-04-2024-1033264622\" title=\"Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck\"\u003eLage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-19-04-2024-1033264622","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:52","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"extrem häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_100\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/lage-im-nahen-osten-eskaliert-weiter-explosionen-im-iran-nach-angriff-auf-isral-1033264617\" title=\"Lage im Nahen Osten eskaliert weiter: Explosionen im Iran nach Angriff auf Israel\"\u003eLage im Nahen Osten eskaliert weiter: Explosionen im Iran nach Angriff auf Israel\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/lage-im-nahen-osten-eskaliert-weiter-explosionen-im-iran-nach-angriff-auf-isral-1033264617","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:51","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-pvr-aap-implantate-ag-ver\u0026246;ffentlichung-gem\u0026228;\u0026223;-\u0026167;-40-abs-1-wphg-mit-dem-ziel-der-europaweiten-verbreitung-1033265402\" title=\"EQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Ver\u0026#246;ffentlichung gem\u0026#228;\u0026#223; \u0026#167; 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung\"\u003eEQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Ver\u0026#246;ffentlichung gem\u0026#228;\u0026#223; \u0026#167; 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-pvr-aap-implantate-ag-ver\u0026246;ffentlichung-gem\u0026228;\u0026223;-\u0026167;-40-abs-1-wphg-mit-dem-ziel-der-europaweiten-verbreitung-1033265402","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:50","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/arabische-staaten-besorgt-ueber-sicherheitslage-in-der-region-1033265396\" title=\"Arabische Staaten besorgt über Sicherheitslage in der Region\"\u003eArabische Staaten besorgt über Sicherheitslage in der Region\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/arabische-staaten-besorgt-ueber-sicherheitslage-in-der-region-1033265396","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:50","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/scholz-warnt-erneut-vor-eskalation-im-nahen-osten-1033265395\" title=\"Scholz warnt erneut vor Eskalation im Nahen Osten\"\u003eScholz warnt erneut vor Eskalation im Nahen Osten\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/scholz-warnt-erneut-vor-eskalation-im-nahen-osten-1033265395","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:50","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/devisen/is-bitcoin-a-millionaire-maker-13434328\" title=\"Is Bitcoin a Millionaire Maker?\"\u003eIs Bitcoin a Millionaire Maker?\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/devisen/is-bitcoin-a-millionaire-maker-13434328","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:49","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/outperform-fuer-airbus-se-ex-eads-aktie-nach-rbc-capital-markets-analyse-1033265389\" title=\"Outperform für Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie nach RBC Capital Markets-Analyse\"\u003eOutperform für Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie nach RBC Capital Markets-Analyse\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/outperform-fuer-airbus-se-ex-eads-aktie-nach-rbc-capital-markets-analyse-1033265389","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:49","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/rohstoffe/goviex-pressured-by-niger-military-junta-to-fast-track-the--madaouela-uranium-mine-13434322\" title=\"GoviEx pressured by Niger military junta to fast track the Madaouela uranium mine\"\u003eGoviEx pressured by Niger military junta to fast track the Madaouela uranium mine\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/rohstoffe/goviex-pressured-by-niger-military-junta-to-fast-track-the--madaouela-uranium-mine-13434322","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; } else if (tabId == "ressortNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:58","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/scholz-und-norwegens-ministerprasident-eroeffnen-sonntagabend-hannover-messe-1033265415\" title=\"Scholz und Norwegens Ministerpräsident eröffnen Sonntagabend Hannover Messe\"\u003eScholz und Norwegens Ministerpräsident eröffnen Sonntagabend Hannover Messe\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/scholz-und-norwegens-ministerprasident-eroeffnen-sonntagabend-hannover-messe-1033265415","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:57","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/was-der-konflikt-im-nahen-osten-fuer-die-wirtschaft-bedeutet-13434330\" title=\"Was der Konflikt im Nahen Osten für die Wirtschaft bedeutet\"\u003eWas der Konflikt im Nahen Osten für die Wirtschaft bedeutet\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/was-der-konflikt-im-nahen-osten-fuer-die-wirtschaft-bedeutet-13434330","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:55","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"extrem häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_100\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-19-04-2024-1033264622\" title=\"Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck\"\u003eLage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-19-04-2024-1033264622","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:52","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"extrem häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_100\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/lage-im-nahen-osten-eskaliert-weiter-explosionen-im-iran-nach-angriff-auf-isral-1033264617\" title=\"Lage im Nahen Osten eskaliert weiter: Explosionen im Iran nach Angriff auf Israel\"\u003eLage im Nahen Osten eskaliert weiter: Explosionen im Iran nach Angriff auf Israel\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/lage-im-nahen-osten-eskaliert-weiter-explosionen-im-iran-nach-angriff-auf-isral-1033264617","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:51","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-pvr-aap-implantate-ag-ver\u0026246;ffentlichung-gem\u0026228;\u0026223;-\u0026167;-40-abs-1-wphg-mit-dem-ziel-der-europaweiten-verbreitung-1033265402\" title=\"EQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Ver\u0026#246;ffentlichung gem\u0026#228;\u0026#223; \u0026#167; 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung\"\u003eEQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Ver\u0026#246;ffentlichung gem\u0026#228;\u0026#223; \u0026#167; 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-pvr-aap-implantate-ag-ver\u0026246;ffentlichung-gem\u0026228;\u0026223;-\u0026167;-40-abs-1-wphg-mit-dem-ziel-der-europaweiten-verbreitung-1033265402","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:50","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/arabische-staaten-besorgt-ueber-sicherheitslage-in-der-region-1033265396\" title=\"Arabische Staaten besorgt über Sicherheitslage in der Region\"\u003eArabische Staaten besorgt über Sicherheitslage in der Region\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/arabische-staaten-besorgt-ueber-sicherheitslage-in-der-region-1033265396","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:50","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/scholz-warnt-erneut-vor-eskalation-im-nahen-osten-1033265395\" title=\"Scholz warnt erneut vor Eskalation im Nahen Osten\"\u003eScholz warnt erneut vor Eskalation im Nahen Osten\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/scholz-warnt-erneut-vor-eskalation-im-nahen-osten-1033265395","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:49","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/outperform-fuer-airbus-se-ex-eads-aktie-nach-rbc-capital-markets-analyse-1033265389\" title=\"Outperform für Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie nach RBC Capital Markets-Analyse\"\u003eOutperform für Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie nach RBC Capital Markets-Analyse\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/outperform-fuer-airbus-se-ex-eads-aktie-nach-rbc-capital-markets-analyse-1033265389","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:47","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-2-mutmasslich-isralischer-angriff-im-iran-keine-schaden-berichtet-1033265391\" title=\"ROUNDUP 2: Mutmaßlich israelischer Angriff im Iran - keine Schäden berichtet\"\u003eROUNDUP 2: Mutmaßlich israelischer Angriff im Iran - keine Schäden berichtet\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-2-mutmasslich-isralischer-angriff-im-iran-keine-schaden-berichtet-1033265391","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"11:46","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/unicredit-aktie-tiefer--ezb-hat-anscheinend-bedenken-wegen-managementwechsel-13432318\" title=\"UniCredit-Aktie tiefer: EZB hat anscheinend Bedenken wegen Managementwechsel\"\u003eUniCredit-Aktie tiefer: EZB hat anscheinend Bedenken wegen Managementwechsel\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/unicredit-aktie-tiefer--ezb-hat-anscheinend-bedenken-wegen-managementwechsel-13432318","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; } var tableString = "<table class='table table-small no-margin-bottom'>"; if (news.length < 1) { tableString += "<tr><td>Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.</td></tr>"; } else { tableString += "<colgroup><col class='date_time' /><col class='external_news_indicator' /><col class='last' /></colgroup><tbody>"; for (var i = 0; i < news.length; i++) { tableString += "<tr>"; for (var j = 0; j < news[i].Cells.length; j++) { tableString += "<td>"; for (var k = 0; k < news[i].Cells[j].Content.length; k++) { var currentContent = news[i].Cells[j].Content[k]; var contentCssClass = currentContent.CssClass; if (contentCssClass == null || contentCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += currentContent.Value; } else { tableString += "<div class='" + contentCssClass + "'>" + currentContent.Value + "</div>"; } } tableString += "</td>"; } tableString += "</tr>"; } } tableString += "</tbody></table>"; $('#tabContent').html(tableString); } </script> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"> <img style="display:none" src="https://tracking.finanzen.net/?applicationid=2&languageid=6&route=Article%2fNews%2fShares&querystring=annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144&userid=&useragent=CCBot%2f3.0+(https%3a%2f%2fcommoncrawl.org%2ffaq%2f%3b+info%40commoncrawl.org)&userip=104.78.78.5&date=04%2f19%2f2024+12%3a04%3a41&eventtype=3" alt="pagehit"/> </div></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> </div> <div style="max-width: 1010px; margin-left:9px"> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:98%; height:200px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="" data-ad-slot="3394710347" data-max-num-ads="1"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <div class="row footer"> <script type="text/javascript"> function highlight(element) { var stars = $('#benchmark_rating span'); var id = 0; var i; for (i = 0; stars[i] !== element; i++) { $(stars[i]).addClass('active'); id = i; } for (i = id + 1; i <= stars.length; i++) { $(stars[i]).removeClass('active'); } $(element).addClass('active'); }; function rate(rating) { if (screen.width < 768) { $.ajax({ method: "GET", url: "/Ajax/TrackUserRating/" + rating, data: { comment: "mobile", query: "annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144", route: "Article/News/Shares" } }); } else { var popup = window.open('/rating?route=Article/News/Shares&query=annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144&rating=' + rating, '_blank', "width=500,height=300,scrollbars=no"); popup.focus(); } }; </script> <div class="spacer-40"></div> <div class="row footer-container" id="collapseExample"> <div class="col-xs-12"> <div class="footer-box"> <div class="row"> <div class="spacer-10 hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg"></div> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4" id="brokerage-footer"> <div class="zero-logo-footer"></div> <p class="color-blue font-bold zero-title-footer">Aktien kaufen zu<br /> Top-Konditionen</p> <div class="iconZeroEuro zero-footer-icon"></div> <p style="font-size: 14px;">Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr – jetzt für <b>0 Euro pro Trade</b> handeln (zzgl. marktüblicher Spreads)!</p> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <a class="zero-button-footer zero-magenta" href="https://g.finanzen.net/zero-web-footer-button-finat" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Jetzt informieren </a> </div> <div class="hidden-xs hidden-sm col-md-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-5"> <p class="color-blue font-bold" style="font-size: 17.33px">finanzen.net Apps</p> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/de/app/b%C3%B6rse-aktien-finanzen-net/id291973577?pt=507228&ct=finanzen.net%2Ffooter&mt=8" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> <img alt="finanzen.net iOS App" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-button-ios" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/buttons/mobile-icon-button-ios.png" height="28" src="" width="93" /> </a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.finanzen.net" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> <img alt="finanzen.net Android App" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-button-android" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/buttons/mobile-icon-button-android.png" height="28" src="" width="93" /> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-7"> <img alt="finanzen.net Apps" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-handy" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/mobile/mobile-icon-handy.png" src="" /> </div> </div> </div> <hr class="hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4"> <img alt="Oskar" class="lazy pull-sm-right" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/logos/oskar-logo-footer.png" height="46" id="oskar-footer-logo-pos" src="" width="222" /> <span class="color-blue pull-sm-right font-bold" style="font-size: 17.33px">ETF-Sparplan</span> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <p class="text-sm-right" style="font-size: 14px;">Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.</p> <div class="spacer-5"></div> <div class="footerOskar"> <a class="button oscar_green pull-sm-right footerButton" href="https://g.finanzen.net/oskar-at-footer" target="_blank" rel="noopener">JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN</a> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10 hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="col-xs-12"> <div class="footer-box text-center"> <div class="social-icons-footer"> <a class="icon-set icon-facebook-big icon-mright-5" href="http://www.facebook.com/finanzen.at" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.at bei Facebook"></a> <a class="icon-set icon-rss-big" href="https://www.finanzen.at/rss" title="finanzen.at RSS Feed"></a> </div> <span class="visible-xs" style="height: 50px; clear: both;"></span> <div class="benchmark"> Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite? <div id="benchmark_rating"> schlecht <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('1');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('2');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('3');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('4');"></span> <span onmouseover="highlight(this);" onclick="rate('5');"></span> sehr gut </div> </div> <br /><br /> <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/atx">Aktien ATX</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/dax">DAX</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/euro_stoxx_50">EuroStoxx 50</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/dow_jones">Dow Jones</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/nasdaq_100">NASDAQ 100</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/nikkei_225">Nikkei 225</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/index/liste/s&p_500">S&P 500</a>  <br /><br /> <p> <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/kontakt?prevurl=https://origin.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/annual-general-meeting-2024-all-proposals-of-the-board-of-directors-approved-1033263144" rel="nofollow">Kontakt</a>  -  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/impressum" rel="nofollow">Impressum</a> - <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/werbung" rel="nofollow">Werbung</a> </p> <p> <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/sitemap">Sitemap</a>  - <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/datenschutz" rel="nofollow">Datenschutz</a>  - <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/disclaimer">Disclaimer</a>  - <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/agb">AGB</a>  - <a onclick="_cmp_.showPM()">Privatsphäre-Einstellungen</a> </p> <br /> <div class="hidden-xs lower-footer" id="werbehinweis"> <div> Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden. <br />Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.).<br /> © 1999-2024 <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/impressum">finanzen.net GmbH</a> </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div> *Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann. </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div> <sup>5</sup>Hinweis zu Plus500: <strong>82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter.</strong> Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren. Plus500UK Ltd ist zugelassen und reguliert durch Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 509909). Plus500CY Ltd authorized & regulated by CySEC (#250/14). </div> <div> <br /> <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/waehrungsrechner">Währungsrechner</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten">News</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/devisen">Devisen</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/devisen/us_dollar-schweizer_franken-kurs">Dollarkurs</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/aktienkurse">Aktienkurse</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/devisen/bitcoin-euro-kurs">Bitcoin</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/rohstoffe">Rohstoffe</a>  <a href="https://www.finanzen.at/fonds">Fonds</a>  </div> </div> </div> <div id="mdsng_starter"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/portfolio.js?v=202404191204"></script><script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/jVal/jVal.js?v=202404191204"></script><script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/Validation.js?v=202404191204"></script> <!-- Include MM Suggest --> <script type="text/javascript"> var mmURLBase = "/ajax/SearchController_Suggest"; var mmURLIcons = "https://images.finanzen.net/images/b_mmsuggest/"; InstrumentPageRoutes = { Fund: "/fonds/", ETF: "/etf/", Share: "/aktien/", Bond: "/anleihen/", Index: "/index/", Commodity: "/rohstoffe/", InterestRate: "/zinsen/", Derivative: "/zertifikate/", ExchangeRate: "/devisen/" }; InstrumentTypeNames = { Fund: "Fonds", ETF: "ETFs", Share: "Aktien", Bond: "Anleihen", Index: "Indizes", Commodity: "Rohstoffe", InterestRate: "Zinsen", Derivative: "Zertifikate", ExchangeRate: "Devisen" }; </script> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document) .ready(function () { mmssetup(); $('#simple-menu-search, #mobile-search-close') .sidr({ name: 'men-right', side: 'left', onOpen: function () { $(".header-hidden").removeClass("displaynone"); } }); $('#simple-menu, #mobile-menu-close') .sidr({ name: 'men-left', side: 'left', // By default onOpen: function () { $(".header-hidden").removeClass("displaynone"); } }); $('.header-ticker-content').marquee(); $('#mobile-login, #mobile-login-close') .on('click', function () { $('.mobile-login-wrapper').toggle(); return false; }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); $this.find('li ul').css('left', $this.width() + 'px'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .sub-link') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); var index = $(this).index(); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('top', index * 39 + 'px'); $this.find('.sub-pullout li').css('display', 'block'); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('display', 'block'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .sub-link') .mouseleave(function () { var $this = $(this); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('display', 'none'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .pullout') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); var index = $(this).index(); $this.find('ul').css('top', index * 40 + 'px'); }); }); $(window) .touchwipe({ wipeLeft: function () { // Close $.sidr('close', 'men-left'); }, wipeLeft: function () { // Close $.sidr('close', 'men-right'); }, preventDefaultEvents: false }); $(window) .on("blur focus", function (e) { window.setTimeout(function () { if (!!clientApi) { clientApi.reconnect(); } }, 1000); }); </script> <div id="ivw_container"></div> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/MDSnG/Config.min.js?v=202404191204"></script> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/MDSnG/min/clientApi.min.js?v=202404191204"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> var mdsngStarter = document.getElementById("mdsng_starter"); if (!!mdsngStarter && "clientApi" in window === false) { clientApi = new MDSnG.ClientApi(); clientApi.connect(); } // start the clientApi on load event if it is not already started window.addEventListener('load', function () { if ("clientApi" in window === false) { clientApi = new MDSnG.ClientApi(); clientApi.connect(); if (window.buildChart) { try { if (!!window.settings !== false && !!window.settings.isBuildchartRun === false) { buildChart(settings.Settings); settings["isBuildchartRun"] = true; } } catch (e) { } } } }, false); </script> <script async src="https://gearwom.de/shared/atscr"></script> <script> var currentRoute = 'Article/News/Shares'; var webPushSettings = { firebaseTopic: "news-push-web", isTestRun: false } </script> <script async="async" src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/web-push/init.min.js?v=202404191204"></script> <!--id:WN0SDWK0001GA--> </body> </html>