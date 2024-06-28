Annual General Meeting of LEM Holding approves all proposals

Geneva, 28 June 2024 – LEM (SIX: LEHN), a global leader in electrical measurement for automation, e-mobility, renewable energy, power network and railroad applications, held its Annual General Meeting yesterday at the HP/Hive Innovation Lab in Meyrin, Geneva. At the Annual General Meeting a total of 83.63% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.

A strong majority followed the Board of Directors’ recommendations and approved all the resolutions. In particular, it approved the distribution of a gross dividend of CHF 50.00 per dividend-bearing share. The net amount after Swiss withholding tax of CHF 32.50 will be distributed on 4 July 2024.

The Board members standing for re-election Ilan Cohen, François Gabella, Andreas Hürlimann, Ulrich Looser, Ueli Wampfler and Werner Weber have been confirmed for another one-year term. Dr. Libo Zhang has been elected as new member of the Board of Directors. Andreas Hürlimann was confirmed as Chairman. The members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee were also re-elected.

The compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management has been approved as well as the consultative votes on the compensation report and the report on non-financial matters.

The minutes and voting results of the Annual General Meeting will be published on LEM’s website as soon as they are available within the deadlines required by law.

The next Annual General Meeting of LEM Holding will take place on 26 June 2025.

