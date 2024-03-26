|
26.03.2024 19:27:47
Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals
|
Mobimo Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Press release
Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals
About Mobimo:
With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.
Additional features:
File: Mobimo_VR_Markus_Schürch
End of Media Release
1867989 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mobimo AGmehr Nachrichten
|
26.03.24
|Generalversammlung der Mobimo Holding AG genehmigt alle Anträge (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals (EQS Group)
|
20.03.24
|SPI-Wert Mobimo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Mobimo-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|SPI-Wert Mobimo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Mobimo-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|SPI-Papier Mobimo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Mobimo von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|SPI-Papier Mobimo-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Mobimo von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|SPI-Wert Mobimo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Mobimo von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.02.24
|SPI-Wert Mobimo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Mobimo-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Mobimo AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mobimo AG
|231,50
|3,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung zurückhaltend.