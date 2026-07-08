AppLovin Aktie

AppLovin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080

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08.07.2026 22:20:00

AppLovin Pulled Back 16% in June. Is It a Buy?

Shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) were moving lower last month, even after several positive analyst notes, as headwinds in the software sector weighed on the stock.While AppLovin isn't a traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, the stock has tracked with the sector this year as it trades at a high valuation, and some investors believe it faces AI disruption risks similar to those of the big cloud software companies.As a result, AppLovin finished last month down 16%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, the stock trended with the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV), in which it's one of the top ten holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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