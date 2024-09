Aside From Nvidia, There Is 1 Other "Magnificent Seven" Stock That Stands Above the Rest. The Reason Why May Surprise You.

It seems everyone wants to talk about the "Magnificent Seven." They're seven of the largest and most important stocks around: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia , Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla.They've all, in their own ways, been excellent stocks to own. However, over the last 20 months, two have separated themselves from the pack. One is Nvidia; the other might come as a surprise.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool