AstraZeneca Aktie

AstraZeneca für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886715 / ISIN: US0463531089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 08:42:57

AstraZeneca: Alexion's Koselugo Gets FDA Approval For Adults With Neurofibromatosis Type 1

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) announced Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease's Koselugo (selumetinib) for the treatment of adult patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 or NF1 who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN).

The approval of Koselugo, an oral, selective MEK inhibitor, was based on positive results from KOMET Phase III trial that showed 20% overall response rate in tumour size reduction.

NF1 is a rare, progressive, genetic condition usually diagnosed in early childhood, but often progressing into adulthood, that can impact every organ system. Up to 50% of people living with NF1 may develop a type of non-malignant tumour called PN that may affect the brain, spinal cord and nerves.

KOMET was the largest and only placebo-controlled global Phase III trial in this patient population. The company had presented the data at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and published in The Lancet.

In the primary analysis of the KOMET Phase III trial, Koselugo showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall response rate of 20% compared to 5% with placebo by cycle 16. After 12 cycles, patients on placebo were switched to Koselugo and patients on Koselugo remained on treatment for an additional 12 cycles.

The company noted that the safety of Koselugo in the KOMET Phase III trial was consistent with its known profile and established use in paediatric patients.

Pierre Wolkenstein, Investigator of the KOMET trial, said, "The KOMET Phase III trial, which builds on the established clinical profile of Koselugo and its real-world use in paediatric patients, underscores its potential to address the substantial and oftentimes progressive clinical burdens associated with PN in adulthood. This approval reaffirms the role of Koselugo as a strong option for the treatment of adult and paediatric patients with NF1 PN."

Koselugo has been recently approved in the EU, Japan and other countries for the treatment of adult patients with NF1 who have symptomatic, inoperable PN based on data from the KOMET Phase III trial. Additional regulatory reviews are ongoing.

In the US, Koselugo granules have recently been approved for paediatric patients one year of age and older with NF1 PN.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs) 77,00 0,00% AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:47 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
08:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag steigen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar an. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen