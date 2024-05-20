|
20.05.2024 03:38:29
AstraZeneca: New Data Shows Tezspire's Role In Future COPD Treatment
(RTTNews) - The primary results from the Phase IIa COURSE trial showed that treatment with AstraZeneca and Amgen's Tezspire (tezepelumab) led to a 17% numerical reduction in the annual rate of moderate or severe COPD exacerbations compared to placebo at week 52, which was not statistically significant, the companies said.
The Phase IIa COURSE trial was a proof-of-concept study in people with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with a broad range of blood eosinophil counts (BEC) and irrespective of emphysema, chronic bronchitis or smoking status.
The companies noted that tezepelumab led to a nominally significant reduction of 37% in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared to placebo. Studies suggested that approximately 65% of bio-eligible patients with COPD have a blood eosinophil counts greater than or equal to 150 cells per microliter. In patients with blood eosinophil counts greather than or equal to300 cells per microliter tezepelumab led to a numerical reduction of 46% in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations.
A subgroup analysis of the COURSE trial also showed treatment with tezepelumab resulted in numerical improvements in lung function as measured by forced expiratory volume (FEV1) and in quality of life as measured by the St. George's Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) score. The safety and tolerability profile for tezepelumab was consistent with its approved severe asthma indication; The most frequently reported adverse events for tezepelumab were worsening of COPD (12.1%) and incidents of COVID-19 infections (14.5%).
